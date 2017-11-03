|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Cantebury wine for a cause
An estimated 1.2 million children are trafficked or sold into slavery each year – making up around one child every 27 seconds, according to Unicef. A North Canterbury wine label's name was inspired by this "overwhelming" statistic. 27 Seconds is donating all of its profits to help survivors of slavery. Source, Stuff.