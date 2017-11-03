Daily Wine News

3/11/2017

Wineries prepare for earthquake disruption

The wine industry's ability to prepare for future earthquakes is the focus of new research being funded by the Ministry for Primary Industries. The November 2016 earthquake affected growers in North Canterbury and Marlborough, causing the loss of several million litres of wine as well as damage to important infrastructure. Source, Radio NZ.

