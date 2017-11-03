««« return to Daily Wine News index

Expert exporters in McLaren Vale



Source: mollydookerwines.com.au

McLaren Vale based Mollydooker Wines has been announced as a finalist in the 55th Australian Export Awards.



Assistant Minister for Agriculture and Water Resources, Anne Ruston, today congratulated the company on its success and noted the industry was increasingly taking advantage of improved export market access provided by the Coalition Government.



“Wine Australia’s export report released last month showed Australian wine exports increased in value by 13% in the year ended 30 September to $2.44 billion, and in volume by 9% to reach almost 800 million litres,” Minister Ruston said.



“Much of this export value growth has been generated in the greater Chinese market, which rose 42% to $853 million. China is now by far and away our largest wine export market, and the China-Australia Free Trade Agreement (ChAFTA) concluded by the Coalition Government has been a critical factor.



“The economic benefits, particularly for South Australia where up to 60% of the nation’s wine is produced, are enormous.



“Perhaps other political parties should support the Coalition Government’s push to open export markets for local businesses.



“In any case, it’s abundantly clear the FTA is delivering huge dividends for exporting businesses and their employees. Forty-five per cent of finalists in the Australian Export Awards have named at least one of Australia’s new FTA markets – China, Japan or Korea – as a key export market.”



Australian Export Award winners will be announced on 5 December 2017. For more information please visit www.exportawards.gov.au.