2/11/2017
Griffith growers shocked after hailstorm
Grape growers surrounding Griffith remain resolute after a shocking and unprecedented deluge of hail thrashed their vines on Monday. The storm hit at about 2pm in the afternoon, and while the town of Griffith avoided the pelting, grape farms were hit heavily, and some more than others. Source, Area News.