A Semillon success at the NSW Wine Awards

The Pier One Sydney Harbour NSW Wine Awards have just announced the main trophy winners for 2017. "In the red wine categories, Shiraz was a standout but it was interesting to see that the Hunter did not dominate here, a true testament to the quality that is coming out of all of the state’s wine regions at the moment.” said Judge Nick Spencer. Source, Winetitles.