2/11/2017
2017's best wine communicators
On November 1 the Wine Communicators of Australia announced the winners of their 2017 Wine Communicator Awards. The top title of Wine Communicator of the Year was taken out by McLaren Vale native, Gill Gordon-Smith. Source, Winetitles.