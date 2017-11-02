|Grapegrower & Winemaker
2/11/2017
Small winemakers grow internationally
Australia’s small winemakers have reported strong growth in revenue and production across all sales channels for the second consecutive year, according to the findings of Wine Australia’s Small Winemaker Production and Sales Survey 2016–17 report published today. Source, Winetitles.