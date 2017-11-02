|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Hong Kong Wine & Spirits Fair next week
A record 1070 exhibitors from 38 countries and regions will return for the 10th edition of the Hong Kong International Wine & Spirits Fair, taking place from 9 November to 11 November, and featuring 30 group pavilions of wine-producing regions, trade organisations and governmental organisations from around the world, with highlights from grower Champagne to honey wine from Slovenia. Source, The Drinks Business.