2/11/2017

Millennials are changing the wine industry

Having a glass of wine with dinner is a nightly ritual for many, but it turns out that more millennial couples are coming home and having almost an entire bottle. It's a trend wine makers are tracking. Wine makers said social media savvy millennials and their drinking habits have started a whole new era for the wine industry. Source, Your Central Valley.

