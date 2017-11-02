|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Millennials are changing the wine industry
Having a glass of wine with dinner is a nightly ritual for many, but it turns out that more millennial couples are coming home and having almost an entire bottle. It's a trend wine makers are tracking. Wine makers said social media savvy millennials and their drinking habits have started a whole new era for the wine industry. Source, Your Central Valley.