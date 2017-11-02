|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Wine: $5.4 billion impact
Michigan's wine industry provides more than $5.4 billion in economic impact to the state, according to a release from the Michigan Grape & Wine Council. The state's wine industry directly creates nearly 28,000 jobs, pays $773 million in direct wages and pays more than $426 million in state and local taxes, the release states. Source, Traverse City Record Eagle.