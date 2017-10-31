|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index31/10/2017
Australian wine: the way forward
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
British buyers have long fought for low prices on Australian wine and a number of producers Down Under have in turn enjoyed enormous volume growth. It remains by far the largest country of origin on UK shelves but the average price point still stands at just £5.23. Source, Drinks Retailing News.