|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index31/10/2017
Giesen release new Riesling
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
If you’ve mastered making New Zealand’s number one selling Riesling, it makes sense to challenge yourself, right? That’s why the Giesen winemaking team has created a limited release, Gemstone Riesling. Source, Voxy.