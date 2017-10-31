|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index31/10/2017
The growth of the industry
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
The latest figures put New Zealand wine exports at $1,669 billion as at the end of July, making wine the fifth largest export earner in the country. So how have we come to be such a power broker, when we are such a small player? Source, New Zealand Winegrower.