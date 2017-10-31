««« return to Daily Wine News index

Riparbella lands on the winemaking map

A leisurely half-hour drive down the picturesque via Vecchia Aurelia and Strada Comunale di Montescudaio takes you from brassy Bolgheri to another brilliant wine region. Ribarbella sits prettily in the Pisa province, the town dating to 1034 and named after the sandy white tufa soil. Source, The Florentine.