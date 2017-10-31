|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Small wine producers in fear of globalisation
Despite being the first wine producer of the world, Italy’s wine sector lacks a long-term and wide-ranging strategy capable of addressing competition in the globalised market; competition which is mainly driven by the large consumer countries. Source, Lexology.