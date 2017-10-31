|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Constellation looks to 'drinkable marijuana'
Constellation Brands, the huge international beer, wine and liquor company based near Rochester, is buying a share in a Canadian medical marijuana business. The goal is to develop cannibis-infused beverages, according to the Wall Street Journal and other media reports. Source, New York Upstate.