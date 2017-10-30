|Grapegrower & Winemaker
British wine producers reach record high number
The number of wine producers in Britain has jumped 13% over the past year to meet the booming demand for “boutique” drinks, which has also propelled the growth of craft breweries and independent distilleries across the country. Source, The Daily Telegraph.