|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index31/10/2017
Biosecurity tips
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Tip#11: Be part of Australia’s biosecurity army. Know the exotic pests and diseases you and your staff must keep an eye out for in vineyards http://www.vinehealth.com.au/media/Pierces-disease-factsheet-PHA-1.pdf. #Vinehealth www.vinehealth.com.au