|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index27/10/2017
Faulty corks ruin 3000 cases of wine
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
A bad batch of corks has wreaked havoc at Cayuse Vineyards in Washington, USA writing off nearly 3,000 cases of 2015 wine and at a potential loss of $3 million. Among the wines to be affected were some of winemaker Christophe Baron’s top drops. Source, The Drinks Business.