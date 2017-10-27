««« return to Daily Wine News index

Faulty corks ruin 3000 cases of wine

A bad batch of corks has wreaked havoc at Cayuse Vineyards in Washington, USA writing off nearly 3,000 cases of 2015 wine and at a potential loss of $3 million. Among the wines to be affected were some of winemaker Christophe Baron’s top drops. Source, The Drinks Business.