27/10/2017
Foley Family wines want Mt Difficulty
In a market update on October 24, Foley chief executive Mark Turnbull said discussions were under way for Mt Difficulty's potential purchase, including vineyards, brands Mt Difficulty and Roaring Meg and its winemaking, cellar door and restaurant facilities. Source, Otago Daily times.