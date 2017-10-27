|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Church named cellar door of the year
Passion and warmth are the key components needed for an award-winning cellar door, according to Church Road Winery visitor centre team leader Mitch Hyndman. The Taradale winery was named Cellar Door of the Year at the Hawke's Bay A&P Bayleys Wine Awards. Source, The New Zealand Herald.