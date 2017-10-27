|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index27/10/2017
Eloquesta’s A Boy With Fruit
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
"This wine with fruit hailing from Mullamuddy and Rylestone in NSW is “a textural, slinky little number” and a good representation of the innovation coming from Stuart Olsen’s Eloquesta label," writes Dave Brookes for The Adelaide Review.