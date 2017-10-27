««« return to Daily Wine News index

Australian Sparkling Wine Show results

The winners of the 2017 Australian Sparkling Wine Show have been announced yesterday, October 26.

Last week the Show’s judges, chaired by Ian McKenzie, tasted 159 entries from across the country at the Black Spur Inn in Narbethong, Victoria.

This year, in the Show’s 6th year, a total of 77 medals and five trophies were awarded across six classes, with trophy winners representing a great spread of the country’s unique sparkling wine regions from Tasmania, to South Australia, Victoria’s Pyrenees and Orange in New South Wales.

The ‘Wine of Show’ and ‘CHR Hansen Best Sparkling White Traditional Method’ trophies were awarded to Tasmania’s House of Arras for the 2003 EJ Carr Late Disgorged Chardonnay Pinot Noir, with judges commenting that the wine, which spent ten years on lees, was complex, fine, and elegant with excellent length.

This is the second ASWS in a row that Arras has received the Show’s highest accolade, and the third time in total.

The award for ‘Vinocor Best Sparkling White (non-traditional method)’ went to Grant Burge for their NV Blanc de Noirs Pinot Noir, while the ‘Enoplastic Best Sparkling Red’ trophy was taken by the Blue Pyrenees Estate NV Sparkling Shiraz.

Finally the inaugural ‘LabelHouse Best Sparkling Prosecco’ award was given to the See Saw 2016 Prosecco from Orange. Given the surge in interest in Prosecco in Australia a new class was dedicated to the style for the first time.

With gold medals only awarded to exceptional examples of each class, no trophies were awarded this year for Sparkling Rose or Sparkling Sweet and Fruity wines.

Chair of Judges, Ian McKenzie, said that the wines which received medals were well and truly deserving.

Here are the top results:

2017 Wine of Show House of Arras 2003 EJ Carr Late Disgorged Chardonnay, Pinot Noir Sparkling White: Natural Fermentation Trophy Grant Burge NV Blanc de Noirs Pinot Noir Sparkling White: Traditional Method Trophy House of Arras 2003 EJ Carr Late Disgorged Chardonnay, Pinot Noir Sparkling Rosé Trophy No trophy awarded Sparkling Red Trophy Blue Pyrenees Estate NV Sparkling Shiraz Sparkling Sweet & Fruity Trophy No trophy awarded Sparkling Prosecco Trophy See Saw 2016 Prosecco

For additional information please see the 2017 full catalogue of results.