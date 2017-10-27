|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Export opportunities for Australia
Drought, frost, heatwaves and hail have combined to decimate wine-grape production in Europe, boosting export opportunities for Australian wine producers. Wine Australia chief executive Andreas Clark said a tightening in global wine supplies would have “a positive impact on our exporters.” Source, The Weekly Times.