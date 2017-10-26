|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index27/10/2017
Wine Australia granted $50m authority
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Legislation enacted yesterday will help deliver an ambitious $50 million, three-year plan. The legislation formally changes the name of the authority from the Australian Grape and Wine Authority to Wine Australia. Source, Winetitles.