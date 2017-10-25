|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Victorian farm exports hit record high
Victorian farmers grew a record $12.8 billion worth of exports last financial year. Horticulture exports were down but wine exports increased 16 per cent, a $39 million increase, with red wine accounting for three quarters of the sales. Source, The Weekly Times.