25/10/2017
AVL's Chinese export deal
ASX-listed Australian Vintage (AVL) has responded to China’s burgeoning impact on Australian wine by making a placement worth $A16.5 million of 15 per cent of AVL’s existing capital (35,959,389 shares) to Vintage China Fund. Source, The Herald.