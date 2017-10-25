|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Are your contracts up to date?
With 2018 vintage just around the corner, the release of the 2017 Australian Wine Industry Code of Conduct (the Code) Annual Report is a timely reminder of the need for winemakers and grape growers to ensure their contracts are up to date. Source, Winetitles.