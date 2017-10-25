|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index25/10/2017
The 'world's best' Pinot Noir
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
In his 19th vintage, Anderson won the Pinot Noir Trophy 2017 at the International Wine and Spirit Competition. Dubbed as "the Oscars of wine" by Anderson, it came as shock for the 48-year old who will accept the trophy in London next month. Source, Stuff.