24/10/2017
Penfolds hit by fake wine claims
Prominent Australian winemaker Penfolds has been caught in an international PR storm, as claims of fake Penfolds products flooding the market prove to be, well, fake. Confusion about the legitimacy of popular foreign products such as Penfolds may have a serious impact on Chinese sales. Source, My Business.