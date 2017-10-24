««« return to Daily Wine News index

Winery gives new life to Napier building

A new winery which is home to traditional oak barrels, golden concrete eggs, and a French oak egg has opened its doors in Hawke's Bay. The Urban Winery officially opened two weeks ago in the former National Tobacco Company building in Ahuriri after winemaker Tony Bish and his wife Karryn signed a lease in January. Source, Stuff.