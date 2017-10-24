|Grapegrower & Winemaker
The week in pictures: Hong Kong
Penfolds chief winemaker Peter Gago made a toast to the global launch of The Penfolds Collection 2017, with over 400 guests in attendance at the gala event. Importers and wine merchants also attended a California wine tasting, featuring more than 375 wines presented by representatives of over 40 wineries at Grand Hyatt Hotel in Hong Kong. Source, The Drinks Business.