24/10/2017
Vignerons return to ash in Portugal and Spain
Thousands of people in Portugal and Spain are returning to burned homes and farms after dozens of wildfires raged across northwestern Spain and central Portugal last week. At least 45 people died, 41 in Portugal and four in Spain, and dozens more were injured. Source, Wine Spectator.