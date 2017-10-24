|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Small harvest drives up bulk wine prices
With the 2017 harvest set to be one of the “smallest in decades”, decimated by frost, heat, drought and hail, the price of bulk wine will continue to rise with shifts in demand “inevitable”, according the the latest Wine Quarterly report from Rabobank. Source, The Drinks Business.