Biosecurity tips

Tip#10: Undertaking petiole sampling or bunch counts? Use this time to look closely for any unusual pests or diseases (http://www.vinehealth.com.au/media/VHA-Pest-and-Disease-Poster_lowres.pdf) and report them to the Exotic Plant Pest Hotline on 1800 084 881. #Vinehealth www.vinehealth.com.au