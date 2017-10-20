««« return to Daily Wine News index

Royal Melbourne Wine Award winners



Best Young Red Wine trophy winner: Turkey Flat

Yesterday, results of the Royal Melbourne Wine Awards (RMWA) were released.

The Jimmy Watson Memorial Trophy for Best Young Red Wine was awarded to Barossa Valley SA winery Turkey Flat Vineyards for the 2016 Grenache, the first time a wine of that variety has taken out the award.



The white wine equivalent, the Francois De Castella trophy for Best Young White Wine went to Margaret River WA winery House of Cards for 2016 The Royals Chardonnay Queens of Hearts.



Best Young White Wine trophy winner: House of Cards

Other top honours included the James Halliday Trophy for Best Pinot Noir awarded to Tasmania Winery Heemskerk for the 2016 Pinot Noir, and the Trevor Mast Trophy for Best Shiraz to Yarra Valley Vic winery De Bortoli Wines for their 2015 Section A8 Syrah.



Adelaide Hills SA’s Longview Vineyard took home the Douglas Seabrook Trophy for Best Single Vineyard Wine for the Longview Iron Knob 2017 Riesling, with the Vineyard Manager Dino Cotsaris awarded the Kym Ludvigsen Trophy for Viticultural Excellence.



The Bill Chambers Trophy for Best Fortified Wine went to Morris Wines, Rutherglen for their Morris Old Premium Rare Liqueur Topaque NV. The wine has received gold medals honours over the last three years, which also resulted in Morris Wines receiving one of their three inaugural Consistency of Excellence medals, introduced this year to recognise continuous excellence in wine production.



The Victorian Wines of Provenance recognises outstanding consistency in Victorian winemaking across three vintages over 10 years of wine production. This year’s Victorian White Wines of Provenance was awarded to Granite Hills Winery, Macedon Ranges for the 2016, 2008 and 2004 Riesling with the red trophy awarded to Yarra Valley’s Portet Winemakers for the 2015, 2010 and 2001 Cabernet Sauvignon.



In a testament to the truly national nature of the awards and the breadth of Australia’s quality winemaking regions sixteen best in class trophies were also awarded across the country with seven presented to SA wineries, four to NSW, two to both Victoria and WA and one to Tasmania.



Twelve wineries also received Consistency of Excellence Medals in the first year they have been awarded.

The full list of this year’s trophy winners can be viewed at winningtastes.com.au.