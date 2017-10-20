««« return to Daily Wine News index

Why 2015 may be the best classic vintage

"The conventional line from the wine trade is that vintages don’t matter much these days, because winemakers have tools and techniques at their disposal to deal with a poor vintage. That said, there’s a consensus that 2015 was an exceptional vintage, especially for reds from the classic regions of France: Bordeaux, Burgundy and the Rhône," writes Fiona Beckett for The Guardian.