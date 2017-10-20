««« return to Daily Wine News index

Standing up for Carignan

Comedian Eric Wareheim and Winemaker Joel Burt have created a "Sweet berry wine". The Las Jaras label launched to the public last week with a Sonoma Mountain Cabernet, a Mendocino Carignan, a Mendocino rosé and Sweet Berry Wine (the berry is also Carignan, in this case, and the wine is dry). Source, Wine Spectator.