20/10/2017
Standing up for Carignan
Comedian Eric Wareheim and Winemaker Joel Burt have created a "Sweet berry wine". The Las Jaras label launched to the public last week with a Sonoma Mountain Cabernet, a Mendocino Carignan, a Mendocino rosé and Sweet Berry Wine (the berry is also Carignan, in this case, and the wine is dry). Source, Wine Spectator.