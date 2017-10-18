|Grapegrower & Winemaker
20/10/2017
Napa region mostly spared from fires
Napa Valley wine appears to have been spared the worst of fire damage in Northern California, according to the Napa Valley Vintners. The Napa Valley Vintners have heard from 330 of its member wineries. Of those, 47 sustained direct damage and only a handful experienced significant property loss. Source, CNBC.