20/10/2017
Deadly fires hit wine regions in Spain & Portugal
Wildfires in winemaking areas of Portugal and northern Spain have claimed at least 45 lives and burnt through thousands of hectares of agricultural land, including vineyards and winery owners' homes in both Galicia and the Dão. Source, Decanter.