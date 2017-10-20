««« return to Daily Wine News index

TWE sells Clare winery

Treasury Wine Estates has sold Clare Valley winery, Quelltaler Estate.

On October 19, Seppeltsfield Wines announced the purchase of the Quelltaler Estate winery and vineyard assets.

The expansion into the Clare Valley, SA follows Seppeltsfield’s purchase of the Ryecroft winery and vineyards in McLaren Vale, SA earlier this year.

Seppeltsfield will acquire approximately 900 acres of proprietary vineyard and lease arrangements in Watervale and

Polish Hill, and the existing Quelltaler 1000 Tonne winery.

“After 15 years of difficult times the Australian wine industry is on the rise again; mainly due to the emergence of China as a strong new market for Australian wine,” said Seppeltsfield proprietor and executive chairman, Warren Randall.

“The acquisition of premium viticultural and winemaking assets at this time will support the Seppeltsfield group’s desire to increase its market share in an already rising market.”

The original Quelltaler trademark is included in the deal, but details regarding the specific transaction will remain confidential.

Prior to the formation of the Annie’s Lane brand, the winery was known as Quelltaler Estate. The estate’s history in the Clare Valley dates back to 1851, mirroring that of Seppeltsfield Barossa.

Quelltaler was noted in the 1900s for fortified wine and Brandy production, as well as ‘Rhine Rieslings’ and ‘Hock’ under the ownership of H. Buring & Sobels. It was also owned for a period by French company Remy Martin in the 1980s, before being sold to Wolf Blass in 1987, eventually merging into Southcorp, Foster’s and now Treasury Wine Estates.

Treasury Wine Estates will retain ownership of the Annie’s Lane brand, which will continue to be made and promoted within the group’s portfolio.

Image: Quelltaler port. Source: lawsons.com.au