How two brothers built a wine empire
In relative obscurity, Richard and Robert Sands have grown their family wine business, now called Constellation Brands, into a global alcohol empire that generates over $7 billion of revenue per year. The brothers hold a net worth of $2.9 billion and $2.8 billion each, respectively. Source, Forbes.