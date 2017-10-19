««« return to Daily Wine News index

New Zealand's wine is 'worth studying'

"Unlike the way-underappreciated and underexposed “Flight of the Conchords,” New Zealand wine is a well-known commodity, despite being less than 1 percent of the world’s wine. It’s the same old story — wine was being made in New Zealand two centuries ago, but its modern wine history dates back only decades," writes Michael Austin for The Chicago Tribune.