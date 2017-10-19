Daily Wine News

««« return to Daily Wine News index

19/10/2017

New Zealand's wine is 'worth studying'

"Unlike the way-underappreciated and underexposed “Flight of the Conchords,” New Zealand wine is a well-known commodity, despite being less than 1 percent of the world’s wine. It’s the same old story — wine was being made in New Zealand two centuries ago, but its modern wine history dates back only decades," writes Michael Austin for The Chicago Tribune.

Seeley International

Flavourtech

New Holland

Bayer

Braud

WID 2017