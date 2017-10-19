|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Yealands connecting with migrant workers
The Yealands Wine Group, already one of the leaders in the industry for sustainability and innovation, has made the leap forward to improve and to better connect with their migrant workers. The wine group has made an industry-first decision in New Zealand to take part in the Intercultural Awareness and Communication program. Source, Stuff.