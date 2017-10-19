««« return to Daily Wine News index

By Farr a powerful Chardonnay

"Gary Farr and his son Nick make a formidable winemaking team, producing wonderful wines from their vineyards in the Moorabool Valley between Geelong and Ballarat. Gary steers the By Farr wines and Nick the Farr Rising lines, and, to be honest, any wine from their stable is worth seeking out," writes Dave Brookes for The Adelaide Review.