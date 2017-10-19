««« return to Daily Wine News index

Penfolds releases $3000 Grange blend

Blessing or sacrilege? Angel or monster? Wine supplier Treasury Wine Estates has blended three vintages of its iconic Penfolds Grange shiraz to create a rare and pricey conglomerate: Penfolds g3. It is the first time Penfolds has created a blended Grange, using wine from the 2008, 2012 and 2014 vintages. Source, SBS.