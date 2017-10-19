|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Michael Clarke says 'stop the wine rebate'
The Australian government must “pick up speed” on industry reforms by getting rid of the wine equalisation tax rebate, says Treasury Wine Estates chief executive Michael Clarke. “The government can do more to stop the rorting. They should stop the rebate completely,” Mr Clarke told The Advertiser.