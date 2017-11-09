««« return to Daily Wine News index

Export market insights for levy payers

Wine exporters and those planning to export will hear the latest market insights, trends and opinions from Australia’s key export markets at Wine Australia’s Exporter Update on 9 November in Adelaide.

There is an exciting line up of local and international speakers who will discuss critical factors to drive future Australian wine exports at this free, one-day event.

To secure your place, register by Thursday 2 November at http://bit.ly/RegistrationEU2017.

This year, delegates will receive an in-depth look at Australia’s top two wine export markets by value – China and the United States (USA).

Special guests Vinous Editor Josh Raynolds, Wine Advocate Editor-in-Chief Lisa Perotti-Brown MW and Wine Opinions Director of Research Jennifer Pagano will discuss the latest consumer insights, historical perspectives and critical opinion for the USA market.

Jennifer Pagano will also present the findings of a three-year Wine Australia-funded study about Australian wine in the USA.

‘I am looking forward to presenting valuable insights into the USA market to Australian wine exporters, in particular learnings based on three years of Wine Opinions research conducted with Wine Australia into the opportunities and challenges for the Australian category’, Jennifer said.

‘With an interesting line-up of panelists, the diverse insights, opinions and perspectives shared should prove useful for wine brands who are currently exporting to the USA or are looking to export to this important wine market’, she said.

In the afternoon, the Exporter Update will focus on China, looking at the latest media trends, QR codes and channels to improve engagement with Chinese wine drinkers.

The Exporter Update will also include:

a macro-economic presentation from the National Australia Bank

an update of the $50 million Export and Regional Wine Support Package

overviews from Wine Australia’s Heads of Market

conversation desks with Wine Australia’s Heads of Market, Marketing and Regulatory Services teams to answer exporter questions one-on-one, and

a networking session with delegates and presenters.





Wine Australia Exporter Update

Thursday 9 November 2017

8:30am registration

9:00am – 6:30pm

National Wine Centre of Australia

Corner Hackney and Botanic Roads, Adelaide

Register by 2 November at: http://bit.ly/RegistrationEU2017.

Event exclusively for Australian grape and wine levy and export charge payers.