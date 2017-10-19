««« return to Daily Wine News index

Australian wine export value has increased

Wine Australia’s recent Export Report shows that in the 12 months ending 30 September 2017, Australian wine exports continued to grow strongly in both volume and value. Export value grew 13% to $2.44 billion and volume grew by 9 per cent to 799 million litres.

The average value of bottled exports increased by 1 per cent to $5.53 per litre and the average value of bulk exports increased by 3 per cent to $1.00 per litre, underpinning 4 per cent growth in the average value of all exports to $3.06 per litre free on board (FOB). This was the highest value since the same period in 2009.

“Established and new-to-market exporters are sharing in this strong export growth,” said Andreas Clark, CEO of Wine Australia.

There were a record 2102 active exporters in the period, up from 1744 exporters in the same period in 2016. Of these, 1475 exporters experienced a growth in exports of 28% ($451 million) to $2 billion.

There has been growth across almost all price points (see Figure 1). Segments experiencing stronger growth included:

Entry level and commercial wines priced at $2.49 per litre FOB and under, which grew at 22% to $505 million

Premium wines priced above $10 per litre FOB, which grew by 23% to a record $672 million

Figure 1: Exports of wine by price segment

Australian premium sales are also growing in the domestic retail market. According to IRI MarketEdge Liquor the value of Australian wine sales in the domestic retail market at $10 or more per bottle increased by 7 per cent; compared to a 0.3 per cent decline at below $10 per bottle in the 12 months ending 30 September.

Red wine continues to dominate exports, contributing 74% of export value. Red wine is also the standout growth category for table wine, increasing 16% to $1.8 billion.

Exports of white wine grew, but at a much lower rate of 2 per cent to $546 million.

IRI MarketEdge Liquor data shows that red wine is outperforming white in the domestic market. The value of red bottled wines sales went up by 7 per cent as opposed to white which increased by 2 per cent.

Destinations

Exports to all regions recorded growth, with the strongest growth driven by exports to Northeast Asia, which increased by $248 million (36%) to a record $926 million.

Exports to Southeast Asia grew by $10 million (6 per cent) to $162 million, Europe grew by $8 million (1 per cent) to $578 million, North America grew by $7 million (1 per cent) to $646 million, and the Middle East grew by $1 million (6 per cent) to $21 million.

Figure 2: Value growth by region

In the period, Australia exported wine to 124 countries. In 82 of those countries value of exports increased.

Australia’s five largest markets account for 76% of the value of Australian exports. The top five markets by value were:

mainland China (30% share of export value)

the United States (19% share)

the United Kingdom (14% share)

Canada (8 per cent share), and

Hong Kong (5 per cent share)

Exceptional growth to mainland China continued, with the value of exports up 56% to a record $739 million. A major factor in this strong growth was an increase in consumer demands.

Reduced tariffs through the China–Australia Free Trade Agreement means exporters now ship directly to mainland China instead of Hong Kong.

Australia’s top five markets by volume were:

the United Kingdom (28% share of export volume)

the United States (23% share)

mainland China (17% share)

Canada (8 per cent share), and

Germany (5 per cent share).

It is important to note that 80% of wine exported to the United Kingdom and Germany was shipped in bulk containers. This has a significant impact on the reported FOB values that are used in Wine Australia’s Export Report because the value of packaging is not included in the FOB values as it is with products packaged in Australia.