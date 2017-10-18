|Grapegrower & Winemaker
China foods to sell Great Wall brand
China Foods Ltd, owned by China’s state-owned conglomerate COFCO, is planning to sell its wine and other non-beverage business, which mainly comprises of the production and distribution of Great Wall wines, for more than HK$5.069 billion (US$649.2 million). Source, The Drinks Business.